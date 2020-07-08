(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mer 08 luglio 2020

“In her new book, Catherine Fletcher’s aim is to give readers a more nuanced and wide-ranging picture of a singularly tumultuous period in Italian history. The breadth of her reading is remarkable and she uses it to bring alive a huge range of subjects–from ordnance to pornography, and from the remuneration of cardinals to attitudes in Italy towards Jews and Muslims… The reader comes to the end of Ms Fletcher’s book more fully aware that the beauty and terror co-existed.”–The Economist

“Brilliant and gripping, here is the full true Renaissance in a history of compelling originality and freshness, revealing the filth and thuggery, slavery, sex, slaughter and skulduggery behind the exquisite art of Leonardo and Michelangelo.”–Simon Sebag Montefiore, author of Jerusalem and The Romanovs

“Leading us into the world of the high Italian Renaissance in all its rich, blood-soaked glory, Catherine Fletcher shows us how the violent energies of war gave birth to some of the greatest art ever seen. Devastating in its detail, The Beauty and the Terror is a powerful, intimate and deeply humane portrait of this age of extreme destruction and exceptional creativity.”–Thomas Penn, author of Winter King and Brothers York

“A wonderfully dark, gritty, hard-edged tour behind the scenes of the Italian Renaissance. Catherine Fletcher is an expert and eloquent guide through the fire, blood and steel that inspired some of the greatest art in the world.”–Jessie Childs, author of God’s Traitors

“This is a novel slant on the Renaissance involving both a wide sweep and many fascinating insights.”–Paul Strathern, author of The Medici

“A deft portrait… Densely detailed but highly readable–a fine one-volume survey of the Italian Renaissance.”–Kirkus