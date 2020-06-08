lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
THE BAROQUE CLARINET AND CHALUMEAU

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 08 giugno 2020

Cover

The Baroque Clarinet and Chalumeau

Second Edition

Albert R. Rice

Table of Contents

Dedication
Preface to the 1st edition
Preface to the 2nd edition
Acknowledgements
List of Figures
List of Music Examples
List of Tables
Abbreviations
Journals and Reference Works
General
Libraries, Museums, and Collections

1. Origins of the Chalumeau
Antiquity
Tenth through the Seventeenth Centuries
Mock Trumpet
Chalumeaux during the Seventeenth and Eighteenth Centuries
Jacob Denner’s Chalumeaux and Clarinets
Chalumeaux Built as an Organ pipe
Chalumeau Players
Descriptions from the Mid-Eighteenth Century
Extant Chalumeaux
Later Documented Chalumeau Makers
Chalumeau Reproductions
Conclusion

2. Music for the Chalumeau
Introduction
Attilio Ariosti
Antonio Maria Bononcini
Agostino Steffani
Johannes Conradus Melchior Pichler
Johann Joseph Fux
Antonio Vivaldi
Antonio Caldara and Nicolas Matteis
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Jan Dismas Zelenka
Johann Adolf Hasse
Christoph Graupner
Johann Melchior Molter
Georg Philipp Telemann
Giuseppe Antonio Paganelli
Gregor Joseph Werner
Christian Cannabich
Conclusion

3. The Earliest Clarinets
Extant Baroque Clarinets
Denners’ Clarinets: Documentation and Attribution
Early Clarinets Made in Nuremberg, Amsterdam, and Dresden
Design and Construction
Materials
Mouthpieces
Keys
Specific Descriptions of Baroque Clarinets
Makers’ Stamps
Middle Section and the Stock-Bell
Composite Clarinets
Third Key and Additional Aspects of Design
Pitch Designations and Pitch Levels
Denner Three-Key Clarinet
Keyless Clarinets
Conclusion

4. Playing Techniques of the Baroque Clarinet
Compass, Reed Position, Embouchure, and Articulation
Hand Position and Fingerings
Tuning and Pitch Observations
Conclusion

5. Music for the Baroque Clarinet
Jacques Phillipe Dreux
Antonio Vivaldi
Antonio Caldara
Joannes Adamus Josephus Faber
Georg Philipp Telemann
George Frideric Handel
Giovanni Chinzer
Johann Valentin Rathgeber
Joseph Joachim Benedict Münster
Johann Wendelin Glaser
Ferdinand Kölbel
Johann Melchior Molter
Franz Josef Sparry
Jean-Philippe Rameau
Jan (Johann) Zach
Wenzel Stark (Starck)
Johann Stamitz
Christoph Graupner
Chevalier D’Herbain
Georg Pasterwiz
Jean-Benjamin de La Borde
Franz Joseph Ulbrecht
Thomas Augustine Arne
Conclusion

6. Baroque Clarinet in Society
Iconographical Representations
Travelling Musicians
Court and Aristocratic Music
Church and Civic Music
Military Music
Conclusion

Appendix 1 Checklist of Extant Chalumeaux
Appendix 2 Checklist of Extant Clarinets
Appendix 3 Checklist of Chalumeau Music and Sources, 1694-1780
Appendix 4 Checklist of Clarinet Music and Sources, about 1715-1760
Appendix 5 Chalumeau and Clarinet Concerts, Rehearsals, and Clarinets for Purchase in Newspaper Advertisements, 1718-1760
Bibliography
Index

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-baroque-clarinet-and-chalumeau-9780190916701?cc=us&lang=en

