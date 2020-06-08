The Baroque Clarinet and Chalumeau

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 08 giugno 2020

Dedication

Preface to the 1st edition

Preface to the 2nd edition

Acknowledgements

List of Figures

List of Music Examples

List of Tables

Abbreviations

Journals and Reference Works

General

Libraries, Museums, and Collections

1. Origins of the Chalumeau

Antiquity

Tenth through the Seventeenth Centuries

Mock Trumpet

Chalumeaux during the Seventeenth and Eighteenth Centuries

Jacob Denner’s Chalumeaux and Clarinets

Chalumeaux Built as an Organ pipe

Chalumeau Players

Descriptions from the Mid-Eighteenth Century

Extant Chalumeaux

Later Documented Chalumeau Makers

Chalumeau Reproductions

Conclusion

2. Music for the Chalumeau

Introduction

Attilio Ariosti

Antonio Maria Bononcini

Agostino Steffani

Johannes Conradus Melchior Pichler

Johann Joseph Fux

Antonio Vivaldi

Antonio Caldara and Nicolas Matteis

Johann Friedrich Fasch

Jan Dismas Zelenka

Johann Adolf Hasse

Christoph Graupner

Johann Melchior Molter

Georg Philipp Telemann

Giuseppe Antonio Paganelli

Gregor Joseph Werner

Christian Cannabich

Conclusion

3. The Earliest Clarinets

Extant Baroque Clarinets

Denners’ Clarinets: Documentation and Attribution

Early Clarinets Made in Nuremberg, Amsterdam, and Dresden

Design and Construction

Materials

Mouthpieces

Keys

Specific Descriptions of Baroque Clarinets

Makers’ Stamps

Middle Section and the Stock-Bell

Composite Clarinets

Third Key and Additional Aspects of Design

Pitch Designations and Pitch Levels

Denner Three-Key Clarinet

Keyless Clarinets

Conclusion

4. Playing Techniques of the Baroque Clarinet

Compass, Reed Position, Embouchure, and Articulation

Hand Position and Fingerings

Tuning and Pitch Observations

Conclusion

5. Music for the Baroque Clarinet

Jacques Phillipe Dreux

Antonio Vivaldi

Antonio Caldara

Joannes Adamus Josephus Faber

Georg Philipp Telemann

George Frideric Handel

Giovanni Chinzer

Johann Valentin Rathgeber

Joseph Joachim Benedict Münster

Johann Wendelin Glaser

Ferdinand Kölbel

Johann Melchior Molter

Franz Josef Sparry

Jean-Philippe Rameau

Jan (Johann) Zach

Wenzel Stark (Starck)

Johann Stamitz

Christoph Graupner

Chevalier D’Herbain

Georg Pasterwiz

Jean-Benjamin de La Borde

Franz Joseph Ulbrecht

Thomas Augustine Arne

Conclusion

6. Baroque Clarinet in Society

Iconographical Representations

Travelling Musicians

Court and Aristocratic Music

Church and Civic Music

Military Music

Conclusion

Appendix 1 Checklist of Extant Chalumeaux

Appendix 2 Checklist of Extant Clarinets

Appendix 3 Checklist of Chalumeau Music and Sources, 1694-1780

Appendix 4 Checklist of Clarinet Music and Sources, about 1715-1760

Appendix 5 Chalumeau and Clarinet Concerts, Rehearsals, and Clarinets for Purchase in Newspaper Advertisements, 1718-1760

Bibliography

Index