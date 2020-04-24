venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Breaking News

DECRETO-LEGGE GIOCHI OLIMPICI E PARALIMPICI INVERNALI MILANO CORTINA 2026: SEGUITO ESAME E…

DECRETO-LEGGE SCUOLA: FISSATO TERMINE EMENDAMENTI IN 7A COMMISSIONE

AT THE FIRST VIDEOCONFERENCE OF THE EU FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL MINISTER KORčOK…

LIBERTà DI STAMPA NEL MONDO, RSF: «IN ITALIA PESA IL NUMERO DI…

LETTER TO HOME OFFICE (22 APRIL 2020)

SAN GIORGIO, PATRONO DEGLI SCOUT. IL SERVIZIO AGLI ALTRI E LA PANDEMIA

DECRETO-LEGGE SCUOLA: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 7A COMMISSIONE

CORONAVIRUS IN CRESCITA IN AMERICA LATINA, SI TEME IL COLLASSO ECONOMICO

CORONAVIRUS INFO SESSION FOR CHILDREN ON FRIDAY 24 APRIL

POLONIA, CORONAVIRUS: MONSIGNOR POLAK CHIEDE L’INTERCESSIONE DI S.ADALBERTO

Agenparl

THE ASSEMBLE, GROW AND LIFT-OFF (AGLO) STRATEGY TO CONSTRUCT COMPLEX GOLD NANOSTRUCTURES WITH PRE-DESIGNED MORPHOLOGIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 aprile 2020

The construction of metallic nanostructures with customizable morphologies and complex shapes has been an essential pursuit in nanoscience. DNA nanotechnology has enabled the fabrication of increasingly complex DNA nanostructures with unprecedented specificity, programmability and sub-nanometer precision, which makes it an ideal chaperone to rationally organize metallic nanostructures. Here we report an Assemble, Grow and Lift-Off (AGLO) strategy to construct robust standalone gold nanostructures with pre-designed customizable shapes in solution, using only a simple 2D DNA origami sheet as a versatile transient template. Gold nanoparticle (AuNP) seeds were firstly assembled onto the pre-designed binding sites of the DNA origami template and then additional gold was slowly deposited onto the AuNP seeds. The growing seed surfaces eventually merge with adjacent seeds to generate one continuous gold nanostructure in a pre-designed shape, which can then be lifted off the origami template. Diverse customized patterns of templated AuNP seeds were successfully transformed into corresponding gold nanostructures with the target structure transformation percentage over 80%. Moreover, the AGLO strategy can be incorporated with a magnetic bead separation platform to enable the easy recycling of the excess AuNP seeds and DNA components.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/JtgOYl4bLAo/D0SC00553C

Post collegati

FCC APPROVES THIRD SET OF COVID-19 TELEHEALTH PROGRAM APPLICATIONS

Redazione

FCC UPDATES SATELLITE ORBITAL DEBRIS MITIGATION RULES

Redazione

FIELD DAY: AI STARTUP CULTIVATES ROBO TRACTORS FOR ‘SWARM FARMING’ DISRUPTION

Redazione

THE ASSEMBLE, GROW AND LIFT-OFF (AGLO) STRATEGY TO CONSTRUCT COMPLEX GOLD NANOSTRUCTURES WITH PRE-DESIGNED MORPHOLOGIES

Redazione

NSWC CRANE EMPLOYEES VOLUNTEER TO 3D PRINT HUNDREDS OF EAR GUARDS FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Redazione

HERE’S HOW LOCAL COMMUNITIES CAN HELP SAVE MANGROVES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More