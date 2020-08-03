(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), lun 03 agosto 2020

The Art and Science of Storytelling, with Gabrielle Dolan,

Over the last decade business storytelling has emerged as a powerful communication skill and leadership competency. In this high impact talk, Gabrielle will provide compelling reasons and insights for why leaders need to embrace storytelling to connect, engage and inspire. The audience will experience firsthand the power of sharing personal stories to communicate business messages and why stories are so important in a time of physical disconnection and remote working. Join Gabrielle to gain valuable insights on what makes a story a story and how to avoid the most common mistakes when sharing stories in business.

Gabrielle Dolan can tell you a story or two.

In fact, it was while working in a senior leadership role at National Australia Bank that she realised the power of storytelling in effective business communication. Since that epiphany, Gabrielle has found her calling as a global thought leader on authentic leadership and business storytelling.

A highly sought-after keynote speaker, educator and author, Gabrielle has worked with thousands of high-profile leaders from around the world and helped countless of Australia’s top 50 companies and multinationals to humanise their communications – Telstra, EY, Accenture, VISA, Australia Post, National Australia Bank, ANZ, Vodafone and the Obama Foundation to name drop a few.

She holds a master’s degree in management and leadership from Swinburne University, an associate diploma in education and training from the University of Melbourne, and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education in both the Art and Practice of Leadership Development and Women and Power: Leadership in a New World.

Gabrielle is also the bestselling author of Real Communication: How to be you and lead true, a finalist in the Australian Business Leadership Book Awards for 2019. Her other published books include Stories for Work: The Essential Guide to Business Storytelling (2017), Storytelling for Job Interviews (2016), Ignite: Real Leadership, Real Talk, Real Results (2015) which reached the top 5 on Australia’s bestselling business books and Hooked: How Leaders Connect, Engage and Inspire with Storytelling (2013).

Bringing humanity to the way business people communicate isn’t just a career, it’s a calling. The ultimate expression of her passion for the cause is her Jargon Free Fridays movement/ global movement (jargonfreefridays.com).

Cost: Free

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/events/21482/art-and-science-storytelling-gabrielle-dolan