lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 3, 2020

SUPPLY OF MULTIFUNCTION PRINTERS AND TONERS

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARIA BARTIROMO OF FOX NEWS SUNDAY MORNING…

COVID, ISOLAMENTO PER DUE NAVI AL PORTO DI CIVITAVECCHIA

GREGORETTI, LEGA: CONTE TACE SU RETELIT E NON FORNISCE LE CARTE SUL…

CORONAVIRUS, L’ORO SEGNA UN NUOVO RECORD

CALCIO, SPADAFORA: OGGI SI CHIUDE CAMPIONATO PIU’ LUNGO DELLA STORIA, ORA IL…

BOLOGNA, SALVINI: VERITÀ SU TUTTE LE STRAGI

ALLARME CARITAS INDIA: CON LA PANDEMIA IN AUMENTO ABUSI E VIOLENZE

Agenparl

THE ART AND SCIENCE OF STORYTELLING WITH GABRIELLE DOLAN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), lun 03 agosto 2020

The Art and Science of Storytelling, with Gabrielle Dolan,

Over the last decade business storytelling has emerged as a powerful communication skill and leadership competency. In this high impact talk, Gabrielle will provide compelling reasons and insights for why leaders need to embrace storytelling to connect, engage and inspire. The audience will experience firsthand the power of sharing personal stories to communicate business messages and why stories are so important in a time of physical disconnection and remote working. Join Gabrielle to gain valuable insights on what makes a story a story and how to avoid the most common mistakes when sharing stories in business.

Gabrielle Dolan can tell you a story or two.

In fact, it was while working in a senior leadership role at National Australia Bank that she realised the power of storytelling in effective business communication. Since that epiphany, Gabrielle has found her calling as a global thought leader on authentic leadership and business storytelling.

A highly sought-after keynote speaker, educator and author, Gabrielle has worked with thousands of high-profile leaders from around the world and helped countless of Australia’s top 50 companies and multinationals to humanise their communications – Telstra, EY, Accenture, VISA, Australia Post, National Australia Bank, ANZ, Vodafone and the Obama Foundation to name drop a few.

She holds a master’s degree in management and leadership from Swinburne University, an associate diploma in education and training from the University of Melbourne, and is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education in both the Art and Practice of Leadership Development and Women and Power: Leadership in a New World.

Gabrielle is also the bestselling author of Real Communication: How to be you and lead true, a finalist in the Australian Business Leadership Book Awards for 2019. Her other published books include Stories for Work: The Essential Guide to Business Storytelling (2017), Storytelling for Job Interviews (2016), Ignite: Real Leadership, Real Talk, Real Results (2015) which reached the top 5 on Australia’s bestselling business books and Hooked: How Leaders Connect, Engage and Inspire with Storytelling (2013).

Bringing humanity to the way business people communicate isn’t just a career, it’s a calling. The ultimate expression of her passion for the cause is her Jargon Free Fridays movement/ global movement (jargonfreefridays.com).

Cost: Free 

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/events/21482/art-and-science-storytelling-gabrielle-dolan

Post collegati

THE ART AND SCIENCE OF STORYTELLING WITH GABRIELLE DOLAN

Redazione

AUSTRALIAN BROADBAND DATA DEMAND: NBN CONTINUES TO SUPPORT STRONG DATA DEMAND

Redazione

CAN SKILLED IMMIGRATION RAISE INNOVATION? EVIDENCE FROM CANADIAN CITIES.

Redazione

WILDFIRE

Redazione

同级生

Redazione

本所七怪谈

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More