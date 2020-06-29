lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
THE ANTIBACTERIAL AND ANTIBIOFILM ACTIVITIES OF MESOPOROUS HOLLOW FE3O4 NANOPARTICLES IN AN ALTERNATING MAGNETIC FIELD

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Unrestricted usage of antibiotics has accelerated the emergence of new strains of microorganism with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the development of therapeutic technologies which do not only rely on antibiotics. Herein, mesoporous hollow Fe3O4 nanoparticles (MHFPs) were synthesized by one-pot hydrothermal method and the feasibility and possible mechanism of using alternating magnetic field (AMF) with MHFPs to kill Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) was explored. The presence of the AMF (2.5 kW, 210 kHz) combined with the MHFPs resulted a dramatic colony forming units decrease for E. coli and S. aureus in 25 min compared with the pure MHFPs at concentrations of 500, 800 and 1000 μg mL-1. Macroscopic hyperthermia was proved not the sole reason for the phenomenon. Visible membrane damage was demonstrated by live/dead staining, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) assays. Besides, the permeability and integrity changes of the cell membrane were then quantitatively confirmed by measuring the relative electrical conductivity. Additionally, bacterial biofilm was significantly dispersed in the presence of MHFPs and AMF. These results suggested that under the mediation of AMF, the MHFPs can potentially serve as an efficient nonantibiotic therapeutic platform to disperse the bacterial biofilm and inactivate the bacteria by damaging the cell membrane of the bacteria.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/D0BM00673D

