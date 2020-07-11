THE ANCIENT MAIN-SEQUENCE SOLAR PROXY HIP 102152 UNVEILS THE ACTIVITY AND ROTATIONAL FATE OF OUR SUN

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), sab 11 luglio 2020 First Author: Lorenzo-Oliveira, Diego

Instruments: HARPS

ProgramIDs: 0100.D-0444, 0103.D-0445, 183.D-0729, 188.C-0265, 292.C-5004

BibCode: 2020MNRAS.495L..61L

We present a detailed analysis of the possible future Sun’s rotational evolution scenario based on the 8-Gyr-old solar twin HIP 102152. Using HARPS high-cadence observations (and TESS light curves), we analysed the modulation of a variety of activity proxies (Ca ii, H i Balmer, and Na i lines), finding a strong rotational signal of 35.7 ± 1.4 d (log B factor ∼ 70, in the case of Ca ii K line). This value matches with the theoretical expectations regarding the smooth rotational evolution of the Sun towards the end of the main sequence, validating the use of gyrochronology after solar age.



