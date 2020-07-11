sabato, Luglio 11, 2020
Breaking News

2020 SINGAPORE GENERAL ELECTION

2020 SINGAPORE GENERAL ELECTION

2020 SINGAPORE GENERAL ELECTION

TRACKING THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND MITIGATION POLICIES IN EUROPE AND…

EU DEFENSE WASHINGTON FORUM (JULY 8-9)

REEXAMINING THE NATIONAL SAVINGS-INVESTMENT NEXUS ACROSS TIME AND COUNTRIES

EDILIZIA, BERLUSCONI: RILANCIO ECONOMIA CON GRANDE PIANO CASA E GRANDE PIANO INFRASTRUTTURE

COMMEMORATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND…

COMMEMORATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND…

COMMEMORATING THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » THE ANCIENT MAIN-SEQUENCE SOLAR PROXY HIP 102152 UNVEILS THE ACTIVITY AND ROTATIONAL FATE OF OUR SUN

THE ANCIENT MAIN-SEQUENCE SOLAR PROXY HIP 102152 UNVEILS THE ACTIVITY AND ROTATIONAL FATE OF OUR SUN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), sab 11 luglio 2020 First Author: Lorenzo-Oliveira, Diego
Instruments: HARPS
ProgramIDs: 0100.D-0444, 0103.D-0445, 183.D-0729, 188.C-0265, 292.C-5004
BibCode: 2020MNRAS.495L..61L

We present a detailed analysis of the possible future Sun’s rotational evolution scenario based on the 8-Gyr-old solar twin HIP 102152. Using HARPS high-cadence observations (and TESS light curves), we analysed the modulation of a variety of activity proxies (Ca ii, H i Balmer, and Na i lines), finding a strong rotational signal of 35.7 ± 1.4 d (log Bfactor ∼ 70, in the case of Ca ii K line). This value matches with the theoretical expectations regarding the smooth rotational evolution of the Sun towards the end of the main sequence, validating the use of gyrochronology after solar age.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/MZvmEzPJ_uw/detail.php

Post collegati

DEEP SEARCH FOR HYDROGEN PEROXIDE TOWARD PRE- AND PROTOSTELLAR OBJECTS. TESTING THE PATHWAY OF GRAIN SURFACE WATER FORMATION

Redazione

REVIVING OLD CONTROVERSIES: IS THE EARLY GALAXY FLAT OR ROUND?. INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE EARLY PHASES OF THE MILKY WAY’S FORMATION THROUGH STELLAR KINEMATICS AND CHEMICAL ABUNDANCES

Redazione

THE ANCIENT MAIN-SEQUENCE SOLAR PROXY HIP 102152 UNVEILS THE ACTIVITY AND ROTATIONAL FATE OF OUR SUN

Redazione

THREE PLANETS TRANSITING THE EVOLVED STAR EPIC : A HOT 8.8-M<SUB>⊕</SUB> SUPER-EARTH AND TWO WARM 14.7 AND 10.2-M<SUB>⊕</SUB> SUB-NEPTUNES

Redazione

VISIBLE AND NEAR-INFRARED SPECTRO-INTERFEROMETRIC ANALYSIS OF THE EDGE-ON BE STAR O AQUARII

Redazione

DETECTION OF WEAK MAGNETIC FIELDS IN TWO HGMN STARS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More