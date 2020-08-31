THE ANALYSIS OF MICROPHASE STRUCTURE AND PERFORMANCE FOR SELF-HEALING POLYURETHANES CONTAINING DYNAMIC DISULFIDE BONDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 31 agosto 2020

Self-healable polyurethanes can be used in various fields for extended service life and reduced maintenance costs. It is generally believed that the shape memory effect was helpful for achieving high healing efficiency. The morphological features were focused on in this study for the reason that the microphase separation is one of the main factors affecting various performance of polyurethane, including shape memory behavior and mechanical properties. Microphase separation can be regulated by changing the content and types of hard segments. With this in mind, the polyurethanes from polycaprolactone diol, hexamethylene diisocyanate, and different chain extenders were synthesized, characterized and designed as promising self-healing polymers. All the polyurethane specimens were equipped with similar content of hard segments but diverse types, such as aliphatic, aromatic as well as disulfide-bonded. The Differential scanning calorimetry, Thermogravimetric analysis, X-ray diffractometer, Infrared spectra, and Atomic Force Microscopy were used to describe the microstructure of polyurethane, including crystalline regions. The relationship between microphase separation structures and material properties was focused on in this examination. Various properties, including thermal stability, mechanical behavior, hydrophobicity, and self-healing efficiency show significant differences due to the change in hard segments structure and multiphase distribution. The aliphatic disulfide stimulated the conformation of proper microphase separation structure (the large heterogeneous structure at physical length scales as well as more sufficient combination of soft and hard phase), which helps to improve the healing effect as much as possible by effective wound closure and exchange reaction of disulfide bond.

