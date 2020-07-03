THE AFFINITY OF COPPER(II) IONS TOWARDS L-AMINO ACIDS IN THE SOLID-STATE: A SIMPLE ROUTE TOWARDS MIXED COMPLEXES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 03 luglio 2020
Competitive milling was successfully employed to determine the relative affinity of copper(II) ions towards selected L-amino acids (Asn, Gln, His, Phe, Pro, Trp). Although Cu(II) ions readily form complexes with all investigated acids, only L-Trp is selectively bound from its solid (binary) mixtures [in the form of Cu(Trp)2]. For the investigated reactions, solid-state milling proved superior to solution-based methods as it avoids unwanted competition and solubility problems while opening a simple route towards ternary coordination compounds (otherwise hard to get from solution).
You have access to this article
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/axd4CbnZCio/D0CE00687D