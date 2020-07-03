venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
THE AFFINITY OF COPPER(II) IONS TOWARDS L-AMINO ACIDS IN THE SOLID-STATE: A SIMPLE ROUTE TOWARDS MIXED COMPLEXES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 03 luglio 2020

Competitive milling was successfully employed to determine the relative affinity of copper(II) ions towards selected L-amino acids (Asn, Gln, His, Phe, Pro, Trp). Although Cu(II) ions readily form complexes with all investigated acids, only L-Trp is selectively bound from its solid (binary) mixtures [in the form of Cu(Trp)2]. For the investigated reactions, solid-state milling proved superior to solution-based methods as it avoids unwanted competition and solubility problems while opening a simple route towards ternary coordination compounds (otherwise hard to get from solution).

