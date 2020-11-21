THE 100-YEAR PR PLAN: A PRACTICAL GUIDE FOR ADVOCATES – NEW BOOK BY ALUMNUS BENJAMIN MILLER (JD/MPP 2020)

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (CANADA), sab 21 novembre 2020

A graduate of the Faculty of Law’s joint program with the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, Benjamin Miller (JD/MPP 2020) has published his first book, The 100-Year PR Plan: A Practical Guide for Advocates (Gail K. Picco Books/Civil Sector Press).

In the book, Miller evaluates how conventional wisdom about how nonprofits communicate is undermining their ability to make lasting change. The book examines self-defeating ways of thinking and offers in their place an easy-to-use step-by-step guide for nonprofits to communicate to transform society based on the work of political historian Quentin Skinner.

“The 100-Year PR Plan is a tool to escape the limitations of this moment to think systematically about the future by reaching deep into the past,” said Miller in a press release.

Prior to attending the Faculty of Law, Miller completed a Bachelor and Master of Arts in Political Thought from the University of Ottawa. Since 2016, he has provided legal information for nonprofits at Community Legal Education Ontario (CLEO). He is the founder of the Faculty’s Charity Law Interest Group and organized two annual conferences on systems-level issues for the sector, where he met his editor, Gail K. Picco, who was a guest panelist.

The book is currently available for pre-sale on and will be launched on November 23.

More information is available at the100yearprplan.com.

With files from Gail K. Picco Books

Fonte/Source: https://www.law.utoronto.ca/news/100-year-pr-plan-practical-guide-advocates-new-book-alumnus-benjamin-miller-jdmpp-2020