(AGENPARL) – LONDON, (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 giugno 2020 One of the most widely covered aspects of the conflict has been the use sexual violence by rival factions of the SPLM/A and other armed groups

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/dfid-research-outputs/that-thing-of-human-rights-discourse-emergency-assistance-and-sexual-violence-in-south-sudan-s-current-civil-war