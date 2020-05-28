THANK YOU TO FRONTLINE SECURITY PERSONNEL

(AGENPARL) – SYDNEY (AUSTRALIA), gio 28 maggio 2020

Over recent months security personnel across the country have stepped up to perform a critical frontline role in protecting property and businesses and keeping us safe. They have played a role in a range of ways, including screening the movement of people, providing security at supermarkets, maintaining social distancing measures and protecting quarantined returned travellers.

ASIAL is providing members with an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of their security personnel who have gone above and beyond expectations in helping to keep the community safe. All you need to do is provide us with a photo of the person you would like to acknowledge, their name and a paragraph about the role they have performed. Simply email <a and we’ll share the information more widely through our communications channels.

