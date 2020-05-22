(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 22 maggio 2020

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued guidelines to test imported fresh produce for pesticide residues according to the Notification of the Ministry of Public Health No. 387 Re: Food Containing Pesticide Residues in Food. The measures will be strictly implemented on June 15, 2020.

Thailand: Thailand Implements Stringent Pesticide Residues Monitoring on Fresh Produce at the Port of Entry

