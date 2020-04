(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 19 aprile 2020

MY2020/21 sugar production is expected to recover from the reduced sugarcane production in MY2019/20 caused by adverse weather condition. The 2018 sugar tax continues to reduce demand for sugar in non-alcoholic beverage production. MY2019/20 and MY2020/21 sugar exports growth are expected to slow down from record sugar exports in MY2017/18.

Thailand: Sugar Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/thailand-sugar-annual-4