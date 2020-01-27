27 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA WORKING WITH PRO BONO ONTARIO TO OFFER LEGAL ASSISTANCE…

SPITZER OBSERVES TRAPPIST-1

CS: MADE IN ITALY: NOTIFICATO ALLA COMMISSIONE UE IL SISTEMA DI ETICHETTATURA…

COMUNICATO STAMPA DEL CONSIGLIO DEI MINISTRI N. 25

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO THE CAIRNCROSS REVIEW

DAVID ZALKALIANI: ‘WE MUST KEEP THE SAME DETERMINATION TO DEFEND HUMAN RIGHTS…

REGIONALI, CRIMI: NON BENE MA LO SAPEVAMO, RAPPORTI DI FORZA NEL GOVERNO…

CREDENTIALS OF NINE NATIONAL DELEGATIONS CHALLENGED ON SESSION’S OPENING DAY

BESPARING GENEESMIDDELENUITGAVEN DOOR VERNIEUWING GENEESMIDDELENVERGOEDINGSSYSTEEM

ROCHDALE FIRM ENJOYS EXPORTING SUCCESS THANKS TO UKEF SUPPORT

Home » TEXAS RANGE WEBINAR SERIES (06 FEB 2020)
Agenparl English Economia Social Network

TEXAS RANGE WEBINAR SERIES (06 FEB 2020)

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Giddings (Texas), lun 27 gennaio 2020

Texas Range Webinar Series
Webinars will be hosted at:
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Lee County
310 South Grimes, Giddings
12 noon to 1pm
RSVP by 5 pm, one day in advance,

These webinars, hosted each first Thursday of the month, serve as an educational tool for
natural resource managers to learn about a variety of range related topics.
TDA licensed agricultural pesticide applicators can earn CEUs through the Texas Range Webinar Series as noted.

February 6    Beyond the Bobwhite: Managing for Bird Diversity on Texas Rangelands
March 5    Pasture Weed Management 1 IPM CEU
April 2    The Cactus Moth in Texas: What does this mean for the prickly pear?
May 7    Range and Pasture Herbicide Update 1 General CEU
June 4    Plant and Animal Interactions
July 2    What Vine is Growing on Your Fence? 1 IPM CEU
August 6    Wildfire Preparations, Effects and Recovery
September 3    Why Herbicide Treatments Fail 1 General CEU
October 1    Fence Law
Nov & Dec    to be announced

Private Applicators can earn a maximum of ONLY 10 hours through Internet or correspondence courses, per renewal. Five classroom hours are required for private pesticide license renewal.
For more info, visit: https://www.texasagriculture.gov/

Fonte/Source: https://www.giddingstx.com/event-3724397

Related posts

AGENDA SINDACA RAGGI MARTEDI’ 28 GENNAIO

TEXAS RANGE WEBINAR SERIES (06 FEB 2020)

Redazione

ISSUES RANGING BETWEEN OF THE FINANCIAL REVIEW, AN ANNUAL RETROSPECTIVE OF THE COMMERCIAL AND FINANCIAL CHRONICLE, ARE NOW AVAILABLE.

Redazione

EYE ON UMSL: SLUSH OR SHINE

Redazione

SEC OFFICE OF COMPLIANCE INSPECTIONS AND EXAMINATIONS PUBLISHES OBSERVATIONS ON CYBERSECURITY AND RESILIENCY PRACTICES

Redazione

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA WORKING WITH PRO BONO ONTARIO TO OFFER LEGAL ASSISTANCE ACROSS CANADA TO FAMILIES OF CANADIAN VICTIMS OF FLIGHT PS752

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More