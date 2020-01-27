(AGENPARL) – Giddings (Texas), lun 27 gennaio 2020

Texas Range Webinar Series

Webinars will be hosted at:

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Lee County

310 South Grimes, Giddings

12 noon to 1pm

RSVP by 5 pm, one day in advance,

These webinars, hosted each first Thursday of the month, serve as an educational tool for

natural resource managers to learn about a variety of range related topics.

TDA licensed agricultural pesticide applicators can earn CEUs through the Texas Range Webinar Series as noted.

February 6 Beyond the Bobwhite: Managing for Bird Diversity on Texas Rangelands

March 5 Pasture Weed Management 1 IPM CEU

April 2 The Cactus Moth in Texas: What does this mean for the prickly pear?

May 7 Range and Pasture Herbicide Update 1 General CEU

June 4 Plant and Animal Interactions

July 2 What Vine is Growing on Your Fence? 1 IPM CEU

August 6 Wildfire Preparations, Effects and Recovery

September 3 Why Herbicide Treatments Fail 1 General CEU

October 1 Fence Law

Nov & Dec to be announced

Private Applicators can earn a maximum of ONLY 10 hours through Internet or correspondence courses, per renewal. Five classroom hours are required for private pesticide license renewal.

For more info, visit: https://www.texasagriculture.gov/

Fonte/Source: https://www.giddingstx.com/event-3724397