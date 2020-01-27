(AGENPARL) – Giddings (Texas), lun 27 gennaio 2020
Texas Range Webinar Series
Webinars will be hosted at:
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Lee County
310 South Grimes, Giddings
12 noon to 1pm
RSVP by 5 pm, one day in advance,
These webinars, hosted each first Thursday of the month, serve as an educational tool for
natural resource managers to learn about a variety of range related topics.
TDA licensed agricultural pesticide applicators can earn CEUs through the Texas Range Webinar Series as noted.
February 6 Beyond the Bobwhite: Managing for Bird Diversity on Texas Rangelands
March 5 Pasture Weed Management 1 IPM CEU
April 2 The Cactus Moth in Texas: What does this mean for the prickly pear?
May 7 Range and Pasture Herbicide Update 1 General CEU
June 4 Plant and Animal Interactions
July 2 What Vine is Growing on Your Fence? 1 IPM CEU
August 6 Wildfire Preparations, Effects and Recovery
September 3 Why Herbicide Treatments Fail 1 General CEU
October 1 Fence Law
Nov & Dec to be announced
Private Applicators can earn a maximum of ONLY 10 hours through Internet or correspondence courses, per renewal. Five classroom hours are required for private pesticide license renewal.
For more info, visit: https://www.texasagriculture.gov/
