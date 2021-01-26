martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
Breaking News

AUSTRALIA NATIONAL DAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 26, 2021

FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL: PRESS REMARKS BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

IL PAPA: I PREGIUDIZI IMPEDISCONO L’UNITà, AMIAMO L’UMANITà CHE PIù SOFFRE

COLOMBIA: IL PARTITO DELLE FARC CAMBIA NOME PER SOSTENERE IL PROCESSO DI…

37TH UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW: UK STATEMENT ON RWANDA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH JULIA GILLARD: 25 JANUARY 2021

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: LITHUANIA AND THE NETHERLANDS ARE LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

Agenparl

TEXAS MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO PROVIDE MATERIAL SUPPORT TO ISIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), mar 26 gennaio 2021

In San Antonio today, 22-year-old Cost resident Jaylyn Christopher Molina, aka Abdur Rahim, admitted to conspiring to provide material support to the designated foreign terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham/Syria (ISIS), announced Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Gregg N. Sofer and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Division Christopher Combs.

Appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Farrer, Molina pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to ISIS and one count of receiving child pornography. By pleading guilty, Molina admitted that since May 2019, he conspired with 34-year-old South Carolina resident Kristopher Sean Matthews, aka Ali Jibreel, and others to provide services to ISIS by administering an encrypted, members-only chat group for persons who supported ISIS ideology; by collecting, generating and disseminating pro-ISIS propaganda; by attempting to recruit individuals to join ISIS; and by disseminating bomb-making instructions.

Molina also pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. On Sept. 18, 2020, federal authorities executing a search warrant at the defendant’s residence seized his cell phone, which contained 18 images depicting child pornography.

Molina faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years in federal prison on the child pornography charge. He remains in federal custody pending sentencing.

On Nov. 24, 2020, Matthews pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge to provide material support to ISIS. Matthews, who remains in federal custody, faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CST on March 4, 2021, before Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia in San Antonio. 

The San Antonio FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), with valuable assistance from the San Antonio Police Department, the U.S. Secret Service and the Gonzalez County Sheriff’s Office, investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Roomberg, William R. Harris, Eric Fuchs and Tracy Thompson and Justice Department Trial Attorneys George C. Kraehe and Felice J. Viti of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting this case.

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/texas-man-pleads-guilty-conspiracy-provide-material-support-isis

Post collegati

TEXAS MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO PROVIDE MATERIAL SUPPORT TO ISIS

Redazione

WEST VIRGINIA WOMAN SENTENCED FOR WILLFUL RETENTION OF TOP SECRET NATIONAL DEFENSE INFORMATION AND INTERNATIONAL PARENTAL KIDNAPPING

Redazione

FARMER-LENDER MEDIATION WINDOW COULD BE EXTENDED A THIRD TIME

Redazione

VACCINE SCAM HOTLINE

Redazione

DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT – 2021 SUMMER EMPLOYMENT PROGRAMME

Redazione

GOVERNMENT STIMULUS PROGRAMME UPDATE 25 JANUARY 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More