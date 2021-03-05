TEXAS A&M SYSTEM ISSUES GUIDANCE ON COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

(AGENPARL) – COLLEGE STATION (TEXAS), ven 05 marzo 2021

Over the past year, the Texas A&M System institutions have done an amazing job in responding to the pandemic and protecting the health of our faculty, staff and students. With the end of the spring semester only 6-8 weeks away, A&M system members should continue to follow system guidance, “Guidance for Spring Semester of 2021 Read More

Fonte/Source: https://www.tamus.edu/texas-am-system-issues-guidance-on-covid-19-protocols/