(TETAMMAN) CLINICS REDUCE COVID-19 PATIENTS EMERGENCY VISITS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 01 luglio 2020

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), more than 120,000 patients have benefited from (Tetamman) Clinics (237 clinics), which were devoted across the Kingdom to serving individuals who show COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, shortness of breath, and coughing. They can go directly to the clinics without appointments.

The medical care, including the treatment protocol, provided by these clinics to COVID-19 patients has contributed to reducing emergency visits, with 97% of patients are served by these clinics, instead of going to the hospitals’ emergency departments, added MOH.

It pointed out that, through its website, individuals can view the nearby clinic. The clinics receive individuals without prior appointment. Some of them operate 24/7 and others 16 hours weekly.

This step comes in continuation of the preventive and precautionary measures carried out by MOH to prevent the spread of the virus and to maintain the safety of citizens and residents

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-24-005.aspx