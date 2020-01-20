(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), lun 20 gennaio 2020

IP members at barangay Capellan in the City of Ilagan will soon be availing of the free skills training program of TESDA Isabela. (Photo from TESDA Isabela)

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Jan. 20 (PIA) – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) here will soon be opening a skills training program for Indigenous Peoples in one of the IP communities in the city.

Igmedio Casticon Jr., TESDA Isabela head, said the TESDA’s objective of providing skills training program to all sector is anchored on their TESDA Abot Lahat program.

TESDA Isabela, in partnership with the City Government of Ilagan through the IP Representative in the city council, has initially conducted a training needs assessment for the IP community at barangay Capellan.

Casticon said TESDA provides free training programs in all sectors of society in order that Filipinos can have livelihood and income after the trainings.

He said among the training programs that will be availed by the IP community in the said barangay include automotive Servicing NC II for the Gaddang; Meat Processing for the Ybanags; Soap Making for the Igorots and Tailoring/Dressmaking for the Agtas.

He said the identified skills training programs will immediately start on the third week of January 2020.

Meanwhile, City of Ilagan SP Ex-officio member Perlita Gaoiran expressed her full support in the implementation of said programs. She assured that the city government will be providing materials needed by the trainees for the duration of the said training. (ALM/MGE/PIA-2 Isabela)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1032725