20 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: PM HOSTS FIRST EVER UK-AFRICA INVESTMENT SUMMIT IN LONDON

LIBIA, DI MAIO: CONFERENZA DI BERLINO RAGGIUNGE RISULTATI PREFISSI, ORA CAUTELA E…

LIBIA, APPROVATA DICHIARAZIONE FINALE DAI PARTECIPANTI DELLA CONFERENZA DI BERLINO

LIBIA, MERKEL: SOLUZIONE POLITICA, CONTROLLO EMBARGO ARMI PIù CONTROLLATO

NASA, SPACEX COMPLETE FINAL MAJOR FLIGHT TEST OF CREW SPACECRAFT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH EUROPEAN UNION HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

DONNE, SALVINI: CALLY? INCITA AL FEMMINICIDIO E ALLO STUPRO CON SOLDI PUBBLICI,…

Home » TESDA ISABELA TO OFFER SKILLS TRAINING FOR IPS
Agenparl English Ambiente Salute Social Network

TESDA ISABELA TO OFFER SKILLS TRAINING FOR IPS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), lun 20 gennaio 2020

IP members at barangay Capellan in the City of Ilagan will soon be availing of the free skills training program of TESDA Isabela. (Photo from TESDA Isabela)

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Jan. 20 (PIA) – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) here will soon be opening a skills training program for Indigenous Peoples in one of the IP communities in the city.

Igmedio Casticon Jr., TESDA Isabela head, said the TESDA’s objective of providing skills training program to all sector is anchored on their TESDA Abot Lahat program.

TESDA Isabela, in partnership with the City Government of Ilagan through the IP Representative in the city council, has initially conducted a training needs assessment for the IP community at barangay Capellan.

Casticon said TESDA provides free training programs in all sectors of society in order that Filipinos can have livelihood and income after the trainings.

He said among the training programs that will be availed by the IP community in the said barangay include automotive Servicing NC II for the Gaddang; Meat Processing for the Ybanags; Soap Making for the Igorots and Tailoring/Dressmaking for the Agtas.

He said the identified skills training programs will immediately start on the third week of January 2020.

Meanwhile, City of Ilagan SP Ex-officio member Perlita Gaoiran expressed her full support in the implementation of said programs. She assured that the city government will be providing materials needed by the trainees for the duration of the said training. (ALM/MGE/PIA-2 Isabela)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1032725

Related posts

TESDA ISABELA TO OFFER SKILLS TRAINING FOR IPS

Redazione

22 POSTERS PORTRAY 4ID’S PEACEFUL WAR IN NORTHERN MINDANAO, CARAGA

Redazione

SECURE YOUR HOME WI-FI NETWORK

Redazione

STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL CHARLES MICHEL AT THE BERLIN CONFERENCE

Redazione

THE FAST LANE OF TSEUNG KWAN O ROAD KWUN TONG BOUND NEAR KAI TIN ROAD WHICH WAS CLOSED DUE TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IS RE-OPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC. TRAFFIC QUEUE TAKES TIME TO DISPERSE.

Redazione

PREMATURE MENOPAUSE INCREASES THE RISK OF MULTIPLE HEALTH PROBLEMS IN YOUR 60S

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More