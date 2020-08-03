lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
TERT-BUTANOL INTERVENTION ENABLES CHEMOSELECTIVE CONVERSION OF XYLOSE TO FURFURYL ALCOHOL OVER HETEROPOLYACIDS

Both solvent and catalyst play important roles in chemoselective transformation of biomass-related compounds to fine chemicals and fuels. We report here an innovative catalytic strategy for the direct valorization of xylose without external H2 producing high yield of furfuryl alcohol (FA), a versatile platform molecule. The solvent tert-butanol served not only as a precursor of hydrogen honor, but also as a shield to facilitate xylose dehydration and to inhibit polymerization and decomposition reactions of FA. Commercial H4SiW12O40 was found to work as a multifunctional catalyst during the cascade conversion, and had a good reusability. The underlying catalytic mechanism revealed that the Brønsted and Lewis acid sites co-existed cooperatively catalyze the xylose dehydration step, and the owned active metal site of W atom adsorbs hydrogen proton to transfer hydrogenation of furfural to FA. After the incorporation of formic acid as a supplemental hydrogen source, an unprecedented FA yield of 90% can be accomplished in a batch reactor under mild conditions. The kinetic behavior describing the conversion of xylose into FA was determined to monitor the process. The estimated activation energies for xylose dehydration, furfural hydrogenation, and FA decomposition were 85.1, 78.8, and 101.1 kJ/mol, respectively. This study opens a new option for the selective production of FA from hemicellulose-derived pentose in a green and straightforward manner.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/qjxrX2AqKKY/D0GC02001J

