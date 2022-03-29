(AGENPARL) – mar 29 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/29/2022 07:29 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attack in Bnei Brak, Israel, that killed five innocent victims. This comes after two other recent horrific terrorist attacks in Hadera and Be’er Sheva, Israel. This violence is unacceptable. Israelis—like all people around the world—should be able to live in peace and without fear. Our hearts go out to the families of those killed in the attacks.

May their memories be a blessing.

