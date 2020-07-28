martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
TERNARY MULTICOMPONENT BA/MG/SI COMPOUNDS WITH INHERENT BONDING HIERARCHY AND RATTLING BA ATOMS TOWARD LOW LATTICE THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 luglio 2020

Compositional tailoring externally enables fine-tuning of thermal transport parameters of materials by dual modulation of electronic or thermal transport properties. We theoretically investigate the lattice dynamics of three particularly ternary representatives with different stoichiometry, BaMgSi, Ba2Mg3Si4, and BaMg2Si2, identify the inherent bonding hierarchy and rattling Ba atoms which are responsible for the reduction of lattice thermal conductivity. BaMgSi and Ba2Mg3Si4 exhibit inherently ultralow lattice thermal conductivity of 1.27−0.37 W/mK in the range of 300-1000 K due to the bonding hierarchy and rattling Ba atoms. The strong interactions between low energy optical phonons and heat carrying acoustic phonons are also associated with the intrinsic rattler-like vibration of Ba cations, which leads to the characteristic in localization of the propagative phonons and large anharmonicity. Although BaMg2Si2 has dumbbell Si-Si covalent and Ba-Si/Mg ionic bonding environment, intrinsic rattler-like vibration of Ba cations, the middle-frequency optic phonon branches have a great contribution to lattice thermal conductivity. Compared with BaMgSi and Ba2Mg3Si4, the lattice thermal conductivity of BaMg2Si2 at the same temperature is almost doubled owing to the higher phonon lifetime and group velocities. Our findings highlight enormous potential for thermoelectric applications with different stoichiometric ratio of Ba/Mg/Si systems due to their low lattice thermal conductivities via intrinsic modulating stoichiometry. Keywords: compositional tailoring; thermal transport property; different stoichiometry; bonding hierarchy; rattling atom

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/MQ2t1PoXmvo/D0CP02792H

