TERMINATION DEPENDENCE AND ELECTRIC FIELD MODIFICATION OF BAND ALIGNMENT IN CNT/CH3NH3PBI3 HETEROJUNCTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00914A, Paper
Qiuhong Tan, Qianjin Wang, Chao Zhang, Kunpeng Gao, Yuanfangzhou Wang, Chen Qing, Yingkai Liu, Dapeng Yu
Carbon nanotube (CNT) and perovskites composite material combining the advantages of CNT and perovskites have drawn substantial attention due to their promising applications in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. Understanding the…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/pQqm1HREl9Q/D1CP00914A

