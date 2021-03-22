TERMINATION DEPENDENCE AND ELECTRIC FIELD MODIFICATION OF BAND ALIGNMENT IN CNT/CH3NH3PBI3 HETEROJUNCTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00914A, Paper

Qiuhong Tan, Qianjin Wang, Chao Zhang, Kunpeng Gao, Yuanfangzhou Wang, Chen Qing, Yingkai Liu, Dapeng Yu

Carbon nanotube (CNT) and perovskites composite material combining the advantages of CNT and perovskites have drawn substantial attention due to their promising applications in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. Understanding the…

