Title: Tenth of december [electronic resource] : stories / George Saunders.
Author: Saunders, George, 1958- author.
Imprint: London : Bloomsbury, 2013.
Shelfmark: Askews
Subjects: Short stories, American.
United States — Social life and customs — 21st century — Fiction.
Short stories.
Manners and customs. fast (OCoLC)fst
Short stories, American. fast (OCoLC)fst
United States. fast (OCoLC)fst
2000-2099 fast
