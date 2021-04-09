23 Aprile 2021
[Tennis] Tennis falls to Bulldogs

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) ven 09 aprile 2021

ATHENS, Tenn. (April 9, 2021) – The Point University women’s tennis team and the No. 12 men’s tennis team traveled to face Tennessee Wesleyan University Friday afternoon in an Appalachian Athletic Conference matchup, and both teams fell to the Bulldogs 7-0.

