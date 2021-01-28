giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
TEMPORARY (PO) DIRECTING GROUP ENABLED CARBAZOLE ORTHO ARYLATION VIA PALLADIUM CATALYSIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07596E, Communication
Zhi-Chao Qi, Qin-Xin Lou, Yuan Niu, Shang-Dong Yang
An efficient palladium-catalyzed, temporary P(O) directing group assisted C–H bond arylation of carbazoles was achieved, accompanied by the directing group being self-shed spontaneously.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/OWKGtMMPu1c/D0CC07596E

