Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07596E, Communication

Zhi-Chao Qi, Qin-Xin Lou, Yuan Niu, Shang-Dong Yang

An efficient palladium-catalyzed, temporary P(O) directing group assisted C–H bond arylation of carbazoles was achieved, accompanied by the directing group being self-shed spontaneously.

