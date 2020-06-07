TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF STREETS AT PALM COVE

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), dom 07 giugno 2020

Published: 08 Jun 2020

Cairns Regional Council advises of the upcoming, temporary road closures at Palm Cove to allow for the removal of a large tree.

On Wednesday 10 June, there will be a full closure of French Street from 7am to 5pm. There will also be traffic control in place on Williams Esplanade, with short delays expected. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

On Thursday 11 June, both French Street and Williams Esplanade will be under traffic control with short delays expected. Pedestrian detours will remain in place.

Residents and traders are asked to observe and obey traffic controllers and signs advising the changes to normal traffic conditions, and follow detours as sign posted.

Council appreciates the cooperation of road users and apologises for any inconvenience caused.