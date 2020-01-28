(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mar 28 gennaio 2020

Temporary closure of Hong Kong Jockey Club Drug InfoCentre from tomorrow ************************************************************************



To tie in with the response level under the “Preparedness and Response Plan for Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance” being raised to Emergency Response Level and avoid people from gathering, the Narcotics Division announced today (January 28) that the Hong Kong Jockey Club Drug InfoCentre will be temporarily closed from tomorrow (January 29) until further notice. All activities and guided tour services will be cancelled during the closure period.



Ends/Tuesday, January 28, 2020



Issued at HKT 14:53

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202001/28/P2020012800413.htm