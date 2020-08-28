venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
TEMPLATE-DIRECTED SYNTHESIS OF SM2TI2O7 NANOPARTICLES: A NOVEL FRET-BASED FLUORESCENT CHEMOSENSOR FOR THE FAST AND SELECTIVE DETERMINATION OF PICRIC ACID

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 28 agosto 2020

Due to security and health issues detection of trace levels of nitro-explosives in the solutions is of great importance. In the present study, Sm2Ti2O7 pyrochlore fluorescent nanoparticles were synthesized via surfactant-directed method. Sol-gel processing route assisted by pluronic P123 in water was used for synthesis of Sm2Ti2O7 pyrochlore fluorescent nanoparticles. The synthesized Sm2Ti2O7 nanoparticles were applied as quenching-based fluorescent nanoprobe for sensitive detection of trace levels of nitrate explosive chemicals including 2,4,6-trinitrophenol (picric acid (PA)), 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene (TNT), 1,3,5-Trinitro-1,3,5-triazinane (RDX) and 1,3,5,7-Tetranitro-1,3,5,7-tetrazoctane (HMX). The fluorescence quenching behaviors of Sm2Ti2O7 were checked in acetonitrile and acetonitrile/water mixtures mediums with excitation and emission maxima at 280 and 340 nm, respectively. The pyrochlore nanoprobe presents more effective turn-off response for nitroaromatic explosives especially for PA, with detection limit of 0.01 nM and high Stern–Volmer constant of 9.9 × 105 M-1 in acetonitrile solvent. Experimental studies such as time-resolved fluorescence decay measurements, comparison of probe and analytes energy levels and studying the spectral overlap between nanoprobe and analytes exhibit that the possible mechanism for this dynamic probe-quenching is fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET). The proposed nanoprobe introduce a quick, reproducible, and cost-effective sensing system for sensitive detection of nitro-explosives in solution with highest selectivity to PA. The chemical inertness and photostability of the present STO probe give it the opportunity to be stored for long time and be it used for monitoring of the nitro-explosive pollutants in the industrial effluents.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/bqIpqT51rRc/D0NJ04219F

