TEMPERATURE SENSITIVE WATER-IN-WATER EMULSIONS

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02171G, Communication
Marko Pavlovic, Alexander Plucinski, Lukas Zeininger, Bernhard V. K. J. Schmidt
Temperature sensitive water-in-water (W/W) emulsions are described utilizing the thermal induced conformation change of tailored thermoresponsive block copolymers to reversibly stabilize and destabilize water–water interfaces.
