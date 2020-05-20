TEMPERATURE SENSITIVE WATER-IN-WATER EMULSIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 20 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02171G, Communication

Open Access Open Access

Marko Pavlovic, Alexander Plucinski, Lukas Zeininger, Bernhard V. K. J. Schmidt

Temperature sensitive water-in-water (W/W) emulsions are described utilizing the thermal induced conformation change of tailored thermoresponsive block copolymers to reversibly stabilize and destabilize water–water interfaces.

