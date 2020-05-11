lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
TEMPERATURE SENSING PERFORMANCE BASED ON UP-CONVERSION LUMINESCENCE IN HYDROTHERMALLY SYNTHESIZED YB3+, ER3+ CO-DOPED NASCF4 PHOSPHORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 11 maggio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT00809E, Paper
YIni Mao, Pengfei Xian, Li JIang, Shanshan Hu, Jianfeng Tang, Jun Yang
NaScF4:Yb3+, Er3+ crystals were successfully hydrothermally synthesized using distilled water as a single solvent. The phase and morphology were characterized by XRD and SEM. Compared with organic solvents such as…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/LVCZhpSvecA/D0DT00809E

