TEMPERATURE MEDIATED ‘PHOTONIC HOOK’ NANOPARTICLE MANIPULATOR WITH PULSED ILLUMINATION

Optical forces applied on an object or cell in a non-destructive manner have revolutionised the scientific instruments. The optical tweezers, atomic traps are just two representative examples. Of particular interest for non-destructive manipulation, are curved forces such as photonic hooks, however they extremely weak in a low-contrast media. Here we report for the first time, on the amplification of optical forces generated by a photonic hook, via pulsed illumination mediated by the temperature effects. We show that the optical force generated by the photonic hook subjected to illumination of the incident Gaussian pulse is significantly larger compared to the optical force generated by the photonic hook subjected to continuous wave. We notice that spherical gold nanoparticle, under applied photonic hook generated by Gaussian beam, experiences a variation in its lattice temperature $Delta T_lsim 2-4~^circ{K}$ leading to the high index resolution. We envision that heat-associated effects can be further mitigated toward the temperature assisted photonic hook manipulation of nano-particles in controllable manner by taking into account thermo-optical properties of metals. Our findings are particularly important for tracing objects in low contrast environments such as optomechanically controlled drug delivery with nanoparticles in intercelular and intracellular media, cellular differentiation to list a few.