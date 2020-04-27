lunedì, Aprile 27, 2020
Breaking News

24/04/2020 RAPPORTEUR RESPONDS TO AZERBAIJAN COURT’S ACQUITTAL OF ILGAR MAMMADOV AND RASUL…

PD. DELRIO: ATTO GRAVISSIMO CONTRO PD VICENZA

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #29

VEHICLES MUST BE INSPECTED ALSO IN EMERGENCY CONDITIONS

VERJAARDAG KONING

IL PAPA PREGA PER GLI ARTISTI: IL SIGNORE CI DIA LA GRAZIA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 54 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 56 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 27, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – APRIL 27, 2020

Agenparl

TEMPERATURE MEDIATED ‘PHOTONIC HOOK’ NANOPARTICLE MANIPULATOR WITH PULSED ILLUMINATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 aprile 2020

Optical forces applied on an object or cell in a non-destructive manner have revolutionised the scientific instruments. The optical tweezers, atomic traps are just two representative examples. Of particular interest for non-destructive manipulation, are curved forces such as photonic hooks, however they extremely weak in a low-contrast media. Here we report for the first time, on the amplification of optical forces generated by a photonic hook, via pulsed illumination mediated by the temperature effects. We show that the optical force generated by the photonic hook subjected to illumination of the incident Gaussian pulse is significantly larger compared to the optical force generated by the photonic hook subjected to continuous wave. We notice that spherical gold nanoparticle, under applied photonic hook generated by Gaussian beam, experiences a variation in its lattice temperature $Delta T_lsim 2-4~^circ{K}$ leading to the high index resolution. We envision that heat-associated effects can be further mitigated toward the temperature assisted photonic hook manipulation of nano-particles in controllable manner by taking into account thermo-optical properties of metals. Our findings are particularly important for tracing objects in low contrast environments such as optomechanically controlled drug delivery with nanoparticles in intercelular and intracellular media, cellular differentiation to list a few.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/NA/C9NA00759H

Post collegati

24/04/2020 RAPPORTEUR RESPONDS TO AZERBAIJAN COURT’S ACQUITTAL OF ILGAR MAMMADOV AND RASUL JAFAROV

Redazione

TEMPERATURE MEDIATED ‘PHOTONIC HOOK’ NANOPARTICLE MANIPULATOR WITH PULSED ILLUMINATION

Redazione

CONVOCAZIONE CONSIGLIO DIRETTIVO ALLARGATO DEL GRUPPO GIOVANI IMPRENDITORI – GIOVEDì 30 APRILE ORE 17,00

Redazione

AMORPHOUS TIO2 AS MULTIFUNCTIONAL INTERLAYER BOOSTING EFFICIENCY AND STABILITY OF CDS/COBALOXIME HYBRID SYSTEM FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

Redazione

EIT HEALTH PLEDGES EUR 6 MILLION TO ACCELERATE COVID-19 SOLUTIONS

Redazione

RECONFIGURABLE ALL-DIELECTRIC FANO METASURFACES FOR STRONG FULL-SPACE INTENSITY MODULATION OF VISIBLE LIGHT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More