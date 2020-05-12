mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
Agenparl

TELOMERIC DNA–RNA-HYBRID G-QUADRUPLEX EXISTS IN ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS OF HELA CELLS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 12 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02053B, Communication
Hong-Liang Bao, Yan Xu
In the present study, we employed a 19F NMR approach to study the association of telomere RNA and DNA in vitro and in living human cells.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/NtLpnLdXe6o/D0CC02053B

