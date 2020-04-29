TELL ME ABOUT YOUR THESIS. YOU HAVE 3 MINUTES. GO!

(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), mer 29 aprile 2020

The 3MT® is a skills development activity that challenges graduate students to explain their dissertation or thesis research project to a non-specialist audience. The competition is held in the fall and normally, the USF Graduate School joins with USF Research & Innovation at the annual student research awards luncheon at the end of April to celebrate the winners. Sadly, 2020 is not a normal year.

So instead, Associate Dean for the Office of Graduate Studies Dr. Ruth Bahr is sharing the stories of this year’s 3MT® winners and their creative ways of summing up years of research into a presentation that’s shorter than the average pop song.

The idea of the challenge originated the University of Queensland in Australia more than a decade ago, but competitions now occur all over the world. As the story goes, the idea for the Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) competition came about when Queensland was suffering severe drought and to conserve water, residents began timing their showers with a three-minute egg timer fixed to their bathroom walls – inspiring then-Dean of the UQ Graduate School, Emeritus Professor Alan Lawson, on how to present academic information in a short, succinct and engaging manner.

As graduate students and early career scientists are increasingly motivated to share their research with wider audiences, the lessons learned in the 3MT® competitions are seen as desirable – even prestigious – skill sets. USF graduate students have embraced the competition, with USF joining the global movement in 2015.

In November, USF students gathered to present the significance of their dissertation or thesis using a single static slide. Judges rated the student’s ability to present their research to a multidisciplinary audience in accessible, engaging and non-technical language. Winners of the competition have the opportunity to move up the ranks to an international competition; you can see those videos here.

Meet USF’s 3MT® 2019-20 Winners

First Place: Aya Elmarsafawi of the Morsani College of Medicine’s Molecular Medicine (Immunology) Program

Long Live Memory T Cells

