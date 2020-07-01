TELEWORKING, TO BE CONSUMED WITH MODERATION?

(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, mer 01 luglio 2020



One of the major changes in the labour market following the containment of COVID-19 was the explosion of teleworking sustained and improvised, which affected 70% of people in employment. A STATEC study compares the characteristics of teleworking and the satisfaction of teleworkers before the crisis with those during the health crisis. Teleworking in Luxembourg in the context of COVID-19 is globally evaluated as a positive experience for 55% or neutral for 30% of teleworkers. For 1 in 7, this experience is negative.