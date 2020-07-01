mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
Breaking News

USA: COSA CAMBIA SE BIDEN VINCE? «IL MONDO NON SI ORGANIZZA DA…

“ON THE PATH TO A DEEPER AND STRONGER PARTNERSHIP, LIVING UP TO…

PER LA SIRIA AIUTI MA ANCHE L’APPELLO PER UNA SOLUZIONE POLITICA

ROSOLINO: NON SI PUò DIRE NO A PAPA FRANCESCO

LITHUANIAN MINISTERS TOGETHER WITH THEIR COUNTERPARTS FROM EIGHT MEMBER STATES CALL ON…

SEQUESTRATA DROGA ISIS: DE LUCA (PD), BRILLANTE OPERAZIONE, GRAZIE A GDF

MES: SOVERINI (PD), è GRANDE OPPORTUNITà, NO DERIVE IDEOLOGICHE

LECTURE BY THE DIRECTOR GENERAL OF NEDO ON MOONSHOT PROGRAM GOAL 4

CHOOSING THE RIGHT PATH TO UNLOCK THE ECONOMY

ECONOMIC CONDITIONS SNAPSHOT, JUNE 2020: MCKINSEY GLOBAL SURVEY RESULTS

Agenparl

TELEWORKING, TO BE CONSUMED WITH MODERATION?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, mer 01 luglio 2020

One of the major changes in the labour market following the containment of COVID-19 was the explosion of teleworking sustained and improvised, which affected 70% of people in employment. A STATEC study compares the characteristics of teleworking and the satisfaction of teleworkers before the crisis with those during the health crisis. Teleworking in Luxembourg in the context of COVID-19 is globally evaluated as a positive experience for 55% or neutral for 30% of teleworkers. For 1 in 7, this experience is negative.




Fonte/Source: http://www.statistiques.public.lu/en/news/population/labour/2020/07/20200701/index.html?from=rss

Post collegati

GRAND CHAMBER HEARING VAVRICKA AND 5 OTHER APPLICATIONS V. CZECH REPUBLIC

Redazione

AUDIENCE DE GRANDE CHAMBRE VAVRICKA ET 5 AUTRES REQUêTES C. RéPUBLIQUE TCHèQUE

Redazione

TELEWORKING, TO BE CONSUMED WITH MODERATION?

Redazione

CHIUSURA PARCHEGGIO TRIBUNALE DALLE ORE 19.00 DI GIOVEDì 02/07/2020 FINO ALLE ORE 19.00 DI VENERDì 03/07/2020

Redazione

A RESTORATIVE JUSTICE APPROACH TO SOCIAL MEDIA MODERATION

Redazione

BETTER FUEL FOR CLEANER AIR: REGULATION IMPACT STATEMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More