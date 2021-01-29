TELEPHONE FRAUD WARNING TO KIRKLEES RESIDENTS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Friday, 29 January 2021

Police in Kirklees are warning people to be alert after local residents received telephone calls from people pretending to be police officers requesting personal bank details.

No cash is believed to have been handed over following the calls, which were received by three different people in the district between 18 and 19 January.

Kirklees CID are investigating these incidents and are urging people not to hand over any personal details to cold callers.

Detective Constable Vicky Foley, of Kirklees CID, said:

“The police would never call someone to request their personal banking details or ask you to transfer money to other bank accounts.

“One of the callers appeared to have personal information about the person they telephoned, so we would also ask people to look after sensitive information and dispose of any documents with this on safely.”

If you receive one of these calls. Please do not engage with the caller and report the matter to police on 101, or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or at www.actionfraud.police.uk/contact-us

More information about fraud and financial crime can be found on our website at: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/advice/fraud-and-financial-crime/fraud-and-financial-crime



Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/telephone-fraud-warning-kirklees-residents