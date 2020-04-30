TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS О.KRAVCHENKO WITH THE DIRECTOR FOR EASTERN EUROPE, CAUCASUS AND CENTRAL ASIA OF THE FEDERAL FOREIGN OFFICE OF GERMANY

(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS), gio 30 aprile 2020

On April 29, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, had a telephone conversation with the Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Michael Siebert.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues regarding the activity of the Belarus-Germany Strategic Advisory Group, established in accordance with the agreement of Foreign Ministers of the two countries.

The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation and dialogue between Belarus and the EU.