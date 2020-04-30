giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS О.KRAVCHENKO WITH THE DIRECTOR FOR EASTERN EUROPE, CAUCASUS AND CENTRAL ASIA OF THE FEDERAL FOREIGN OFFICE OF GERMANY

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – MINSK (BELARUS), gio 30 aprile 2020

29-04-2020

On April 29, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, had a telephone conversation with the Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Michael Siebert.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues regarding the activity of the Belarus-Germany Strategic Advisory Group, established in accordance with the agreement of Foreign Ministers of the two countries.

The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation and dialogue between Belarus and the EU.

Fonte/Source: http://mfa.gov.by/en/press/news_mfa/d52500c7bed1954a.html

