Prime Minister’s Office

Telephone conversation between PM and Prime Minister of Nepal





Prime Minister received a telephone call today from His Excellency Mr. K. P. Sharma Oli, Rt. Hon’ble Prime Minister of Nepal.

The Prime Minister of Nepal greeted the Government and People of India on the occasion of its 74th Independence Day, and also conveyed congratulations for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime Minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard.

Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal for his telephone call and recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share.

