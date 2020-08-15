sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
Breaking News

LA COLOMBIA INVOCA LA PROTEZIONE DI MARIA

CORRESPONDENCE: PM LETTER TO VETERANS OF THE FAR EAST CAMPAIGN: 15 AUGUST…

FILIPPINE, INIZIA LA PREGHIERA PER LA GUARIGIONE NAZIONALE

NUOVA ZELANDA. I VESCOVI SMENTISCONO L’APPOGGIO AI CONSERVATORI

PM LETTER TO VETERANS OF THE FAR EAST CAMPAIGN: 15 AUGUST 2020

PANDEMIA, CEI: Sì AI CORI NELLE MESSE E NIENTE DISTANZA TRA FAMILIARI

MARIA PORTA DEL CIELO, ATTRAVERSO L’ASSUNZIONE SI FA PIù VICINA

ALEPPO CELEBRA L’ASSUNTA. PADRE AL SABBAGH: METTIAMO RADICI PROFONDE

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #62

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

Agenparl

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN PM AND PRIME MINISTER OF NEPAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 15 agosto 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

Telephone conversation between PM and Prime Minister of Nepal

Posted On:
15 AUG 2020 2:33PM by PIB Delhi

Prime Minister received a telephone call today from His Excellency Mr. K. P. Sharma Oli, Rt. Hon’ble Prime Minister of Nepal. 

The Prime Minister of Nepal greeted the Government and People of India on the occasion of its 74th Independence Day, and also conveyed congratulations for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. 

The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime Minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard. 

Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal for his telephone call and recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share.

******

AP/AM

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 13

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1646051

Post collegati

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION BETWEEN PM AND PRIME MINISTER OF NEPAL

Redazione

VICE PRESIDENT REMEMBERS THE UNSUNG HEROES OF INDIA’S STRUGGLE FOR INDEPENDENCE

Redazione

GDP AND EMPLOYMENT FLASH ESTIMATES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020: GDP DOWN BY 12.1% AND EMPLOYMENT DOWN BY 2.8% IN THE EURO AREA

Redazione

EURO AREA INTERNATIONAL TRADE IN GOODS SURPLUS €21.2 BN

Redazione

TEXT OF PRIME MINISTER SHRI NARENDRA MODI’S ADDRESS TO THE NATION FROM THE RAMPARTS OF THE RED FORT ON THE 74RD INDEPENDENCE DAY- AUGUST, 15, 2020

Redazione

PRIME MINISTER SALUTES THE COUNTRY’S VALIANT FIGHT WITH COVID IN HIS I-DAY ADDRESS TO THE NATION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More