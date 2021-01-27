TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR WINS BLAVATNIK AWARD FOR YOUNG SCIENTISTS IN ISRAEL

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 (American Friends of Tel Aviv University) Professor Yossi Yovel, Associate Professor of Zoology at Tel Aviv University (TAU), is one of three Laureates to be awarded 2021 Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in Israel by the Blavatnik Family Foundation, the New York Academy of Sciences, and the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities. Professor Yovel was recognized for his work in the area of Life Sciences and will receive $100,000.

