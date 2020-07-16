TEDXUNIVERSITYOFLUXEMBOURG 2020

After two successful events in 2018 and 2019, TEDx UniversityofLuxembourg is back with a new edition. But this year, everything will be slightly different: TEDx goes virtual! In the week of 10-18 October 2020, we will bring powerful ideas to your homes in new and exciting ways. The event will be part of a virtual global movement launched by TED and Future Stewards to tackle the climate crisis: #JoinTheCountdown. The goal is to identify compelling responses to the following five questions: Power: How rapidly can we move to 100% clean energy?

Built environment: How can we re-engineer the stuff that surrounds us?

Transport: How do we transform the ways we move?

Food: How can we spark a worldwide shift to healthier food systems?

Nature: How extensively can we re-green the earth? In addition, we also want to tackle these two related questions: Finance: How do we finance the transition towards a sustainable future?

Motivation: How do we motivate people to change their everyday behaviours so that they are in line with their own convictions?