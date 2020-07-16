giovedì, Luglio 16, 2020
Breaking News

RADIO VATICANA IN AFRICA: UN WEBINAR PER I 70 ANNI DELLE TRASMISSIONI…

NASCE LANGUAGEAID, LA PIATTAFORMA CHE AIUTA A SUPERARE LE BARRIERE LINGUISTICHE

COVID-19: BOLIVIA, MUORE IL VESCOVO DI EL ALTO EUGENIO SCARPELLINI

LE PARROCCHIE DI ROMA OFFRONO SPAZI ALLE SCUOLE PER FARLE RIAPRIRE IN…

ARTICOLO CISL MEDICI DOTT. BIAGIO PAPOTTO

GIOVEDì 16 LUGLIO 2020 – 241ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS I.NAZARUK MEETS THE PRIME MINISTER OF ARMENIA

IN ANTEPRIMA INTERNAZIONALE AL FESTIVAL IL CINEMA RITROVATO “FELLINI DEGLI SPIRITI DI…

LOURDES UNITED, IL MONDO ONLINE IN PELLEGRINAGGIO DA MARIA:”SEGNO DI SPERANZA E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – RELAZIONE SULLA GOVERNANCE DEI SERVIZI ANTIVIOLENZA E SUL…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » TEDXUNIVERSITYOFLUXEMBOURG 2020

TEDXUNIVERSITYOFLUXEMBOURG 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, gio 16 luglio 2020

Date de l’événement : samedi 10 octobre 2020 08:00


dimanche 18 octobre 2020 20:00

Lieu :

online

After two successful events in 2018 and 2019, TEDx UniversityofLuxembourg is back with a new edition. But this year, everything will be slightly different: TEDx goes virtual! In the week of 10-18 October 2020, we will bring powerful ideas to your homes in new and exciting ways.

The event will be part of a virtual global movement launched by TED and Future Stewards to tackle the climate crisis: #JoinTheCountdown.

The goal is to identify compelling responses to the following five questions:

  • Power: How rapidly can we move to 100% clean energy?
  • Built environment: How can we re-engineer the stuff that surrounds us?
  • Transport: How do we transform the ways we move?
  • Food: How can we spark a worldwide shift to healthier food systems?
  • Nature: How extensively can we re-green the earth?

In addition, we also want to tackle these two related questions:

  • Finance: How do we finance the transition towards a sustainable future?
  • Motivation: How do we motivate people to change their everyday behaviours so that they are in line with their own convictions?

Fonte/Source: https://wwwfr.uni.lu/index.php/universite/evenements/tedx2020

Post collegati

16 LUG 2020 – NICOLA ARMENTANO E DONATA BIANCHI (PD): “SOSTENIAMO LA MANIFESTAZIONE LOVE MY WAY”

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): HETLIOZ, TASIMELTEON, SLEEP DISORDERS, CIRCADIAN RHYTHM, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 03/07/2015, REVISION: 5, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

SPRING-ROLL-LIKE TI3C2 MXENE/CARBON-COATED FE3O4 COMPOSITE AS LONG-LIFE LI-ION STORAGE MATERIAL

Redazione

REINFORCING THE SURFACE CONDUCTIVITY AND STABILITY OF PRIMARY PARTICLES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE LI-RICH LAYERED LI1.18MN0.52CO0.15NI0.15O2 VIA AN INTEGRATED STRATEGY

Redazione

TEDXUNIVERSITYOFLUXEMBOURG 2020

Redazione

PROTECTED: RESEARCH ASSISTANT AT THE SMART NANO-BIO-DEVICES GROUP

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More