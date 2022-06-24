Twitter Ted Cruz-2022-06-24 23:40 By Redazione 25 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴-2022-06-24 23:45 25 Giugno 2022 The Spectator Index-2022-06-24 23:44 25 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-24 23:40 25 Giugno 2022 Colin Crowell⚡-2022-06-24 23:39 25 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @RichSementa: Sen @tedcruz: “I think there is a real risk of violence. We’ve seen multiple Democrats now, including Maxine Waters before…Twitter – Ted Cruz 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleColin Crowell⚡-2022-06-24 23:39Next articleThe Spectator Index-2022-06-24 23:44 - Advertisement - Correlati Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴-2022-06-24 23:45 25 Giugno 2022 The Spectator Index-2022-06-24 23:44 25 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-24 23:40 25 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Presidencia Colombia 🇨🇴-2022-06-24 23:45 25 Giugno 2022 The Spectator Index-2022-06-24 23:44 25 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-24 23:40 25 Giugno 2022 Colin Crowell⚡-2022-06-24 23:39 25 Giugno 2022 Colin Crowell⚡-2022-06-24 23:39 25 Giugno 2022