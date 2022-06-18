27.7 C
Rome
sabato, Giugno 18, 2022
Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:49

By Redazione
Tragic. He had been previously charged with domestic violence FOUR TIMES.

He was released on bond FOUR TIMES.

#insanity https://t.co/Hn7sg2bX0i
Twitter – Ted Cruz

