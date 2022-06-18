Twitter Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:49 By Redazione 18 Giugno 2022 0 1 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Newsmax-2022-06-18 01:45 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Redazione Tragic. He had been previously charged with domestic violence FOUR TIMES. He was released on bond FOUR TIMES. #insanity https://t.co/Hn7sg2bX0iTwitter – Ted Cruz 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleNewsmax-2022-06-18 01:45 - Advertisement - Correlati Newsmax-2022-06-18 01:45 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Newsmax-2022-06-18 01:45 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022 Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41 18 Giugno 2022