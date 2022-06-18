27.7 C
Rome
sabato, Giugno 18, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41

By Redazione
0
1

Must read

Redazione

RT @MZHemingway: What did the J6 committee know and when did they know it about the Colbert insurrection at the Capitol?
Twitter – Ted Cruz

Previous articleTed Cruz-2022-06-18 01:41
Next articleNewsmax-2022-06-18 01:45
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia

Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 01:49

Newsmax-2022-06-18 01:45