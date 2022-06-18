27.7 C
Ted Cruz-2022-06-18 00:23

By Redazione
Oh good. Babies getting shots for a disease that poses almost zero risks to babies.

When we have no idea what harms it might do to them.

#ThisIsPoliticsNotScience https://t.co/9ym1vvdiQ6
Twitter – Ted Cruz

