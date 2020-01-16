(AGENPARL) – Tokyo (Japan), gio 16 gennaio 2020
List of Service Stoppage
- January 16, 2020Service Stoppage
Technical troubles regarding the “Contact Us” page
- September 18, 2019Service Stoppage
Temporary Unavailability of Some Online Services in October 2019
- December 10, 2018Service Stoppage
Temporary Unavailability of Some Online Services in December 2018
- August 10, 2017Service Stoppage
Service interruptions at the NDL
- January 30, 2017Service Stoppage
The user service system has recovered (Jan. 30 (Japan Time)).
- July 5, 2016Service Stoppage
The NDL Digital Collections has recovered (July 5(Japan Time)).
- July 4, 2016Service Stoppage
The NDL Digital Collections has been in trouble (July 4 (Japan Time)).
- February 4, 2016Service Stoppage
The NDL Digital Collections has recovered. (Feb. 4 (Japan Time))
- February 1, 2016Service Stoppage
The NDL Digital Collections has been in trouble. (February. 1 (Japan Time))
- January 28, 2016Service Stoppage
The NDL Digital Collections has recovered. (January. 28 (Japan Time))
- January 18, 2016Service Stoppage
The Tokyo Main Library hours are now on schedule. But some services may be stopped. (Jan. 18 (Japan Time))
- January 4, 2016Service Stoppage
The NDL Digital Collection has been in trouble. (Jan. 4 (Japan Time))
- December 2, 2015NewsService Stoppage
Temporary Unavailability of the National Diet Library Great East Japan Earthquake Archive in December 2015
- April 15, 2015Service Stoppage
NDL-OPAC will be unavailable due to system maintenance from 20:00 to 23:30 Apr.28 (Japan Time)
- April 10, 2015Service Stoppage
NDL-OPAC system maintenance noticee: May
Technical troubles regarding the “Contact Us” page
Due to a malfunction in our system, some of the online inquiries sent via the Contact Us page have failed to be received. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this trouble. Inquiries we were not able to receive fall under the following conditions:
- Inquiries sent between 10:20 January 14 and 6:20 January 15 (+JST)
- Inquiries which users selected the radio button labeled “Others” in the “Description of Your Inquiry” field
In case your inquiry fits the above two conditions, please resend it via the Contact Us page.
Temporary Unavailability of Some Online Services in October >
Some online services will be unavailable due to power outage for scheduled inspection during the following period. The fax services, such as the advance reservation to use Rare Books and Old Materials, also will be unavailable.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this outage.
Unavailable online services and period. (* means Japanese page.)
Category
Services unavailable
Period unavailable (Japan Time)
URL
Information Diet & other Parliaments
Full-text Database System for the Minutes of the Diet*
Oct. 12 (Sat) 18:00 –
Oct. 14 (Mon) 24:00
http://kokkai.ndl.go.jp/
Database System for the Minutes of the Imperial Diet*
Oct. 12 (Sat) 18:00 –
Oct. 14 (Mon) 24:00
http://teikokugikai-i.ndl.go.jp/
Index Database to Japanese Laws, Regulations and Bills*
Oct. 12 (Sat) 18:00 –
Oct. 14 (Mon) 24:00
http://hourei.ndl.go.jp/SearchSys/
Temporary Unavailability of Some Online Services in December >
Some online services will be unavailable due to maintenance during the following period. Other services not listed below (National Diet Library Website etc.) are available.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this outage.
Unavailable online services and period. (* means Japanese only page.)
Services unavailable
Period unavailable
(Japan Standard Time)
URL
Full-text Database System for the Minutes of the Diet*
Tuesday, December 25 19:00 – Tuesday, December 25 20:00
Saturday, December 29 0:00 – Monday, December 31 24:00
http://kokkai.ndl.go.jp/
Database System for the Minutes of the Imperial Diet*
http://teikokugikai-i.ndl.go.jp/
Index Database to Laws, Regulations and Bills*
http://hourei.ndl.go.jp/SearchSys/
The user service system has recovered. (Jan. 30 (Japan Time))
The user service system, which had been in trouble on the premises on Jan. 28, has recovered. (Jan. 30 (Japan Time))
Sorry for the inconvenience.
The NDL Digital Collections has recovered (July 5(Japan Time)).
The NDL Digital Collections has been in trouble (July 4 (Japan Time)).
The NDL Digital Collections has recovered (Feb. 4(Japan Time)).
The NDL Digital Collections has been in trouble (Feb. 1 (Japan Time)).
The NDL Digital Collections has been in trouble and print function is unavailable in some environment. (February. 1 (Japan Time)) (It is available at the National Diet Library and partner libraries.) Sorry for the inconvenience.
The NDL Digital Collections has recovered (Jan. 28 (Japan Time)).
The Tokyo Main Library hours are now on schedule. But some services may be stopped. (Jan. 18 (Japan Time))
The NDL Digital Collection has been in trouble. (Jan. 4 (Japan Time))
The NDL Digital Collection has been in trouble and PDF files are unavailable in some environment (especially in smartphone’s/tablet’s). (Jan. 4 (Japan Time))
Sorry for the inconvenience.
NDL-OPAC will be unavailable due to system maintenance from 20:00 to 23:30 Apr.28 (Japan Time)
NDL-OPAC will be unavailable due to system maintenance from 20:00 to 23:30 Apr.28 (Japan Time).
Sorry for the inconvenience.
NDL-OPAC system maintenance notice: May
NDL-OPAC will be unavailable due to system maintenance during the following periods:
- From 9:00 May 3 to 22:00 May 4, 2015 (Japan Time)
- From 9:00 to 22:00, May 6 (Japan Time)
* Depending on the progress of the maintenance work, the service might be available as usual on May 6.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
NDL Search can be used instead to search for materials during this period.
Fonte/Source: https://www.ndl.go.jp/en/news/maintenance.html#20200116_1330