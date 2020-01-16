16 Gennaio 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 16, 2020

SECRETARY POMPEO TO DELIVER REMARKS ON U.S. FOREIGN POLICY IN BUSHNELL, FLORIDA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1665 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

TECHNICAL TROUBLES REGARDING THE “CONTACT US” PAGE

(AGENPARL) – Tokyo (Japan), gio 16 gennaio 2020

List of Service Stoppage

Technical troubles regarding the “Contact Us” page

Due to a malfunction in our system, some of the online inquiries sent via the Contact Us page have failed to be received. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this trouble. Inquiries we were not able to receive fall under the following conditions:

  • Inquiries sent between 10:20 January 14 and 6:20 January 15 (+JST)
  • Inquiries which users selected the radio button labeled “Others” in the “Description of Your Inquiry” field

In case your inquiry fits the above two conditions, please resend it via the Contact Us page.

To the head of this page

Temporary Unavailability of Some Online Services in October >

Some online services will be unavailable due to power outage for scheduled inspection during the following period. The fax services, such as the advance reservation to use Rare Books and Old Materials, also will be unavailable.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this outage.

Unavailable online services and period. (* means Japanese page.)
Category Services unavailable Period unavailable (Japan Time) URL
Information Diet & other Parliaments Full-text Database System for the Minutes of the Diet* Oct. 12 (Sat) 18:00 –
Oct. 14 (Mon) 24:00		 http://kokkai.ndl.go.jp/
Database System for the Minutes of the Imperial Diet* Oct. 12 (Sat) 18:00 –
Oct. 14 (Mon) 24:00 		http://teikokugikai-i.ndl.go.jp/
Index Database to Japanese Laws, Regulations and Bills* Oct. 12 (Sat) 18:00 –
Oct. 14 (Mon) 24:00 		http://hourei.ndl.go.jp/SearchSys/

To the head of this page

Temporary Unavailability of Some Online Services in December >

Some online services will be unavailable due to maintenance during the following period. Other services not listed below (National Diet Library Website etc.) are available.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this outage.

Unavailable online services and period. (* means Japanese only page.)
Services unavailable Period unavailable
(Japan Standard Time)		 URL
Full-text Database System for the Minutes of the Diet* Tuesday, December 25 19:00 – Tuesday, December 25 20:00
Saturday, December 29 0:00 – Monday, December 31 24:00		 http://kokkai.ndl.go.jp/
Database System for the Minutes of the Imperial Diet* http://teikokugikai-i.ndl.go.jp/
Index Database to Laws, Regulations and Bills* http://hourei.ndl.go.jp/SearchSys/

To the head of this page

The user service system has recovered. (Jan. 30 (Japan Time))

The user service system, which had been in trouble on the premises on Jan. 28, has recovered. (Jan. 30 (Japan Time))

Sorry for the inconvenience.

To the head of this page

The NDL Digital Collections has recovered (July 5(Japan Time)).

The NDL Digital Collections has been in trouble (July 4 (Japan Time)).

The NDL Digital Collections has recovered (Feb. 4(Japan Time)).

The NDL Digital Collections has been in trouble (Feb. 1 (Japan Time)).

The NDL Digital Collections has been in trouble and print function is unavailable in some environment. (February. 1 (Japan Time)) (It is available at the National Diet Library and partner libraries.) Sorry for the inconvenience.

To the head of this page

The NDL Digital Collections has recovered (Jan. 28 (Japan Time)).

The Tokyo Main Library hours are now on schedule. But some services may be stopped. (Jan. 18 (Japan Time))

The NDL Digital Collection has been in trouble. (Jan. 4 (Japan Time))

The NDL Digital Collection has been in trouble and PDF files are unavailable in some environment (especially in smartphone’s/tablet’s). (Jan. 4 (Japan Time))

Sorry for the inconvenience.

To the head of this page

NDL-OPAC will be unavailable due to system maintenance from 20:00 to 23:30 Apr.28 (Japan Time)

NDL-OPAC will be unavailable due to system maintenance from 20:00 to 23:30 Apr.28 (Japan Time).
Sorry for the inconvenience.

To the head of this page

NDL-OPAC system maintenance notice: May

NDL-OPAC will be unavailable due to system maintenance during the following periods:

  • From 9:00 May 3 to 22:00 May 4, 2015 (Japan Time)
  • From 9:00 to 22:00, May 6 (Japan Time)

* Depending on the progress of the maintenance work, the service might be available as usual on May 6.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

NDL Search can be used instead to search for materials during this period.

To the head of this page

* Please see the Web Archiving Project(WARP) for news from before this time.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ndl.go.jp/en/news/maintenance.html#20200116_1330

