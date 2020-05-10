domenica, Maggio 10, 2020
TECHNICAL NOTE: COVID-19 AND CHILDREN DEPRIVED OF THEIR LIBERTY

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), dom 10 maggio 2020 Source: Alliance for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action. Published: 4/8/2020.
This 13-page technical note, published with UNICEF, aims to provide detaining authorities with key information and steps to respond to COVID-19, including by instituting a moratorium on new children entering detention facilities; releasing all children who can be safely released; and protecting the health and well-being of any children who must remain in detention.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:22146

