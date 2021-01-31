domenica, Gennaio 31, 2021
TECHNICAL FAULT IN NEW ONLINE FILING (CMS) (REFERENCE NO.)

(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), dom 31 gennaio 2021

We are currently experiencing technical problems with
new online filing (CMS), first identified on 31.01.2021, at 11:00 h. Our
technicians are working to fix them as soon as possible.

We apologise for any inconvenience.

Legal safeguards may be available where filing or
fee payment services were not available, depending on the service affected, the
day and duration of the unavailability and the procedural situation. For
details see Rule 134 EPC, Rule 82quater.2 PCT point 5.5 of the ADA
(Supplementary publication 4, OJ EPO 2019) and the notice from the EPO dated 22
October 2020 (OJ EPO 2020, A120).

Please always quote the reference number indicated
above when addressing the EPO in relation to this issue.

31.01.2021, 18:00
h (CET)

Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/service-support/availability-of-online-services/2021/20210131.html

