TECHNICAL FAULT IN NEW ONLINE FILING (CMS) (REFERENCE NO. ) – RESOLVED

(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), dom 31 gennaio 2021

We are pleased to inform you

that the issues encountered with new online filing (CMS) reported on 31.01.2021

(reference no. ), have been resolved with effect of 31.01.2021, 19:15 h.

We apologise for any

inconvenience.

Legal safeguards may be

available where filing or fee payment services were not available, depending on

the service affected, the day and duration of the unavailability and the

procedural situation. For details see Rule 134 EPC, Rule 82quater.2 PCT point

5.5 of the ADA (Supplementary publication 4, OJ EPO 2019) and the notice from

the EPO dated 22 October 2020 (OJ EPO 2020, A120).

Please always quote the

reference number indicated above when addressing the EPO in relation to this

issue.

31.01.2021, 20:10 h (CET)

Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/service-support/availability-of-online-services/2021/20210131a.html