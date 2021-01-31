TECHNICAL FAULT IN NEW ONLINE FILING (CMS) (REFERENCE NO. ) – RESOLVED

(AGENPARL) – MUNICH (GERMANY), dom 31 gennaio 2021
We are pleased to inform you
that the issues encountered with new online filing (CMS) reported on 31.01.2021
(reference no. ), have been resolved with effect of 31.01.2021, 19:15 h.
We apologise for any
inconvenience.
Legal safeguards may be
available where filing or fee payment services were not available, depending on
the service affected, the day and duration of the unavailability and the
procedural situation. For details see Rule 134 EPC, Rule 82quater.2 PCT point
5.5 of the ADA (Supplementary publication 4, OJ EPO 2019) and the notice from
the EPO dated 22 October 2020 (OJ EPO 2020, A120).
Please always quote the
reference number indicated above when addressing the EPO in relation to this
issue.
31.01.2021, 20:10 h (CET)
Fonte/Source: http://www.epo.org/service-support/availability-of-online-services/2021/20210131a.html