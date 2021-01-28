(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

January 27, 2021, Ottawa, ON – The President of the Public Service Commission of Canada, Patrick Borbey, and the Vice-President, Oversight and Investigations Sector, Stan Lee, will hold an embargoed reading and technical briefing on the

Audit of Employment Equity Representation in Recruitment. The embargoed report will be available at 9 am and the media lock-up will begin at 9:30 am. The report will be released on the Public Service Commission’s website at 10 am.

The President and Vice-President will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date: January 28, 2021

Time: 9:30 am (EST)

Location: Teleconference only – mandatory registration

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-service-commission/news/2021/01/technical-briefing-on-the-report-of-the-audit-of-employment-equity-representation-in-recruitment.html