giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Breaking News

JOINT COMMUNIQUé FOLLOWING THE PARIS MEETING OF FOREIGN MINISTERS OF LITHUANIA, LATVIA,…

BARTOLOMEO I: LA PANDEMIA, “RICHIAMO DISPERATO” DELLA NATURA AL SUO RISPETTO

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 27 JANUARY 2021

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PHILIPPINE SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS LOCSIN

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PHILIPPINE SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS LOCSIN

27/01/2021 CURRENT AFFAIRS DEBATE ON THE ARREST AND DETENTION OF ALEXEI NAVALNY…

NELLA “FRATELLI TUTTI” LE RADICI DELLA PROFEZIA

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PAYNE

Agenparl

TECHNICAL BRIEFING ON THE REPORT OF THE “AUDIT OF EMPLOYMENT EQUITY REPRESENTATION IN RECRUITMENT” 

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

January 27, 2021, Ottawa, ON – The President of the Public Service Commission of Canada, Patrick Borbey, and the Vice-President, Oversight and Investigations Sector, Stan Lee, will hold an embargoed reading and technical briefing on the
Audit of Employment Equity Representation in Recruitment. The embargoed report will be available at 9 am and the media lock-up will begin at 9:30 am. The report will be released on the Public Service Commission’s website at 10 am.

The President and Vice-President will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date: January 28, 2021
Time: 9:30 am (EST)
Location: Teleconference only – mandatory registration

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-service-commission/news/2021/01/technical-briefing-on-the-report-of-the-audit-of-employment-equity-representation-in-recruitment.html

Post collegati

TECHNICAL BRIEFING ON THE REPORT OF THE “AUDIT OF EMPLOYMENT EQUITY REPRESENTATION IN RECRUITMENT” 

Redazione

CANADIANS INVITED TO SHARE THEIR VIEWS ON A NATIONAL STRATEGY FOR HIGH-COST DRUGS FOR RARE DISEASES

Redazione

TWO DEATHS REPORTED / 14 NEW CASES

Redazione

AGU STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT BIDEN’S CLIMATE PLAN

Redazione

RECOMMENDATIONS ARISING FROM THE UNSCHEDULED SEPTEMBER 2020 ELECTION PRESENTED IN A REPORT BY THE CHIEF ELECTORAL OFFICER

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: MOD WAR DETECTIVES – THE JOINT CASUALTY AND COMPASSIONATE CENTRE COMMEMORATIONS TEAM – WHAT WE DO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More