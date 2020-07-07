TECH INNOVATIONS DISRUPTING THE EDUCATION WORLD

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mar 07 luglio 2020

Educating the future leaders and innovators is one of society’s most important tasks. It’s also an immensely challenging one, given the wide array of methods of learning and personalities, teacher shortages, lack of resources, and more. As the learning landscape changes, the education community is searching for new ways of reaching students.

EdTech, technology dedicated to providing educational software and solutions, is responding to the demand. And it’s doing so in innovative ways that are opening new learning opportunities for all kinds of students. Let’s review some of the new technologies that are reshaping the education field.

3D printing

3D printers have affected many industries, providing them with physical models of complex materials. It’s ideally suited for education since it allows learners to touch and look at objects they probably wouldn’t have been able to visualize or understand in real life. For example, biology students could perform dissections on 3D-printed organs, while history students could better comprehend historical artifacts that have been “recreated.”

Plus, this technology is entertaining and engaging, prompting learners to get excited about their studies.

Digital textbooks

Digital books read through e-readers like Kindles and iPads aren’t particularly new, but the ability to access textbooks online is becoming more ubiquitous. Not only do they tend to come at a lower cost than their physical counterparts — especially with more open-source materials readily available — but they’re also available around the clock.

Many are also equipped with special features, such as interactive elements and audio, which help students with learning disabilities.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

AI is filling in the gaps for K-12 education and higher learning in myriad ways. It can automate repetitive tasks like grading, freeing up time for instructors to work with their students. It can also spot patterns in students’ assignments and examinations to help the instructor identify common mistakes and develop a more personalized approach to teaching individual learners.

Some schools and institutions are even using AI-powered teaching assistants to, among other tasks, provide answers to simple questions from students and offer feedback.





Biometrics

Biometric technologies are being used for a range of purposes as well. For example, some schools are installing facial recognition cameras to help ensure safety and security on their campuses. Others are using devices to keep track of attendance and student tardiness.

Biometric systems can be applied to other purposes as well. In some cases, eye tracking devices monitor how well students are paying attention in class and can flag cheating.

Virtual reality (VR)

Using devices like headsets, VR places the wearer in a virtual environment. It has powerful implications for education at all levels, immersing learners completely in a different world. Medical students can perform dissections without using costly resources. History students can travel back in time and “experience” a location or event from the past.

Enabling learners to see these locations and environments and engage with them firsthand will often lead to better retention and creativity than more static forms of instruction. Augmented reality (AR) which overlays virtual elements on a real-life landscape, is also important for education. For instance, a language student might be able to hold their phone over a piece of text to translate it via an app like Google Translate.

Gamification

Games are a helpful way to encourage students to engage with and absorb the material. Based on their responses, instructors receive feedback on how well their pupils are grasping the content. Through Kahoot!, for example, instructors can create educational games and have students participate, answering questions with their mobile devices.

Games also add a layer of competition to education, which may encourage students to work harder and gain new skills. Instructors can award digital badges or move learners onto new levels once they have mastered certain material, motivating them to study.

These are just some of the many applications technology has for the education landscape now and in the coming years. With more advancements on the horizon, we’re likely to see learning become increasingly digitized, with new tools and approaches. Already, we’re seeing traditional classroom settings move online, particularly in higher education, expanding access for learners around the world.

What’s next? Thanks to the magic of tech, we probably won’t have to wait long to find out.

