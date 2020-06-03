Teams Webinar: The Quantum Optical Frequency Comb as a Platform for Measurement-Based Universal Quantum Computing

An ultrafast laser emits vastly multimode light over a broad spectral band, a.k.a. the optical frequency comb (OFC), but the emission happens but one photon at a time, if in a stimulated manner, and no entanglement is created in the light. Changing the gain medium from linear (one photon) to nonlinear (two photon) yields an optical parametric oscillator which features massively multipartite entanglement of the OFC modes, as demonstrated experimentally by our group and others.