mercoledì, Giugno 3, 2020
ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE SCHENKER LEADS U.S. DELEGATION TO HIGH-LEVEL VIRTUAL PLEDGING CONFERENCE FOR…

ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE SCHENKER LEADS U.S. DELEGATION TO HIGH-LEVEL VIRTUAL PLEDGING CONFERENCE FOR…

SECRETARY POMPEO'S CALL WITH FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER LE DRIAN

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FANNON HOLDS WORKSHOP ON MINERAL CRITICALITY AND THE ENERGY TRANSITION

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FANNON HOLDS WORKSHOP ON MINERAL CRITICALITY AND THE ENERGY TRANSITION

GERVASO, BERLUSCONI: GRAVE PERDITA PER ME, PER IL GIORNALISMO E PER L'ITALIA

ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR THE MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR'S ADMINISTRATIVE BRANCH TO ENSURE…

GIORNALISMO, E' MORTO ROBERTO GERVASO

MATTARELLA, SALVINI: CHI LO HA OFFESO SI DEVE VERGOGNARE

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

TEAMS WEBINAR: THE QUANTUM OPTICAL FREQUENCY COMB AS A PLATFORM FOR MEASUREMENT-BASED UNIVERSAL QUANTUM COMPUTING

(AGENPARL) – OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE, (USA), mer 03 giugno 2020
Teams Webinar: The Quantum Optical Frequency Comb as a Platform for Measurement-Based Universal Quantum Computing

Abstract

An ultrafast laser emits vastly multimode light over a broad spectral band, a.k.a. the optical frequency comb (OFC), but the emission happens but one photon at a time, if in a stimulated manner, and no entanglement is created in the light. Changing the gain medium from linear (one photon) to nonlinear (two photon) yields an optical parametric oscillator which features massively multipartite entanglement of the OFC modes, as demonstrated experimentally by our group and others.

Koncinski Walter S
Tue, 06/02/2020 – 15:50

Presenter

Olivier Pfister

Affiliation

The University of Virginia

Event Date

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – 09:00
– Wednesday, June 10, 2020 – 10:00

Fonte/Source: https://www.ornl.gov/event/teams-webinar-quantum-optical-frequency-comb-platform-measurement-based-universal-quantum

